COLLEGE STATION, Texas-- A counter-protest is being planned in response to a "White Lives Matter" rally, scheduled to be held at Texas A&M's Rudder Plaza on September 11th.

In a Facebook post, protesters said they're calling for a "Maroon Wall" of students that day. Students participating are asked to wear red and surround the plaza in an effort to keep the "White Lives Matter" supporters away from the Rudder Fountain.

The post calls for protestors to make a "silent, outward facing wall around the plaza to protect our students and show the Aggie Family's commitment to its own is far greater than any force trying to divide us."

A similar tactic was used in 2012 when the Westboro Baptist Church attempted to picket the funeral of a fallen soldier at a College Station Church.

The "White Lives Matter" rally was announced this past Saturday by former A&M student Preston Wiginton, shortly after similar White Nationalist protests turned violent in Charlottesville, Va.

