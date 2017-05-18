Aggravated robber receives 30-year prison sentence

BRYAN, Texas -– Katrell Lindsey, 29, pled guilty and received 30 years in prison for his role in two aggravated robberies.

On June 26, 2014 Lindsey and his co-defendant, Deandrea Phillips, attempted to rob two victims.

Both robberies occurred around 12 a.m. within a mile of each other.

Taking a wallet, shoes and a cell phone from the first victim, and failing to take anything from the other. Both victims were threatened with a firearm.

Bryan police found the suspect vehicle and pursued it.

A team of law enforcement composed of Bryan PD officers, Brazos County Sheriff’s deputies, and state troopers from DPS eventually stopped the fleeing felons.

They then caught the two as they ran from the vehicle to avoid being caught.

Lindsey was the getaway driver during the robberies. He will have to serve at least half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Assistant District Attorneys John Brick and Philip McLemore prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of Texas.

“Robbery takes more than just property, it also steals a citizen’s sense of safety and security. If you threaten another’s life over property, you deserve a lengthy prison sentence.” says John Brick, Assistant District Attorney.

© 2017 KAGS-TV