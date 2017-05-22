Aggravated robbery under investigation

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

BRYAN, Texas -- On May 22 at around 11 am, The Bryan Police Department responded to an aggravated robbery call in the 1900 block of La Brisa Drive.

An employee of the Easy Shop reported two male suspects entered the store and demanded money. A firearm was displayed during the robbery.

The suspects fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash, and no injuries were reported.

At this time the investigation has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division and is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this offense is asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

