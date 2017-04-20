Akron girl's emotional plea to find missing dog goes viral: Video

(Photo: Laura Wallace / Facebook)

AKRON, Ohio -- A young girl’s Facebook plea to find her lost dog is tugging at hearts around the world.

“If you found this white missing dog, please bring him home,” the girl cries in the brief video while holding up a picture of her pet, Buddy.

Her mother, Laura Wallace, posted the video on Facebook shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. It quickly took social media by storm with nearly 169,000 shares and 5.284 million video views by 10:45 a.m. Friday.

“Buddy is still missing, and my kids are missing him like crazy!” Wallace wrote in the Facebook post. “Madison wanted to make a video in hopes that someone will bring him home. Please, if you have him or know where he is bring him home.”

According to Wallace, Buddy is missing from North Akron off of Glenwood Avenue near Route 8. Buddy is not chipped and wasn’t wearing his collar when he went missing.

Wallace said Buddy is very friendly.

“Thank you all for your help, love, and support. It means more then we could ever say!”

