BRYAN, Texas—Allen Academy opened their doors Wednesday morning for the first day of school.

The Bryan school is celebrating their 132nd year of educating students, and today was all about that first day excitement.

Students attended a first day assembly that kicked off the school year.

Headmaster, Dr. Matthew Rush, welcomed eager students ranging from Pre-K to high school.

“I’m just excited about it starting a new year 350 bright smiling faces that are excited about learning and diving into arts & athletics and learning. It’s hard not to get excited,” said Dr. Rush.

Rush said the student-chosen theme this year is “Unity through Diversity.”

“One of the best things about our school is that we are incredibly diverse in every way and it just makes it a fun environment to be in,” said Dr. Rush.

