A&M Consolidated teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Matthew Thompson, 33, was arrested on Thursday May 25th for an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to jail records, the original offense took place back in March.

Thompson is a former teacher at A&M Consolidated and according to Chuck Glenwinkel with CSISD, Thompson resigned on April 23rd.

Glenwinkel told KAGS they did not release any information about this due to the school believing no other student was in danger.

Thompson's bond was set at 50,000 and he was released on the same day he was booked.

After Thompson was arrested CSISD sent this statement to parents:

Dear A&M Consolidated High School Parents and Guardians:

Matthew Thompson, a former A&M Consolidated High School science teacher, was arrested on Thursday, May 25.

Upon learning of allegations of an improper relationship with a student, College Station ISD immediately placed Thompson on administrative leave on Friday, April 21. He resigned on Sunday, April 23.

The safety and security of your child is the is the top priority of AMCHS and CSISD and we take all allegations of this nature seriously.

Respectfully,

Gwen Elder

Principal, A&M Consolidated High School

