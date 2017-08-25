A&M Galveston brings students to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - More than 70 students from A&M Galveston fled from Harvey's path to College Station.

Students arrived in College Station around 3 p.m. on Friday after the roughly 3 hour journey.

They were told to bring whatever they needed for the weekend, there's no word on when they'll get to return to their campus.

The students are just happy A&M Galveston is part of something bigger. This large group, plus one dog, told us they're happy A&M was able to get them out of the storms path.

"It feels really good that we are an extension of a larger body of a group of students that will take care of us and faculty that are there to ensure our well being," Daniel Stincen, a student at A&M Galveston said.

A&M Corpus Chrisit has also found shelter in Laredo at the Texas A&M International University.

