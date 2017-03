(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Today was the demolition of the 5 buildings out where the new RELLIS campus will be.

Chancellor John Sharp said a few words before it all started saying this will change Aggieland forever.

The construction crew have 100 days to tear down the 35 buildings are the entire campus will be completed by 2020

© 2017 KAGS-TV