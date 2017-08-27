A&M Veterinary Emergency Team heads to Port Aransas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team packed up enough supplies to last a week as they head down to Port Aransas to help with recovery efforts.

This is the seventh major deployment since 2010 that they have been apart of.

The emergency team can do anything from minor bandages all the way up to minor surgeries. Finding lost animals and fixing all wounds before taking animals to a shelter is one of their top priorities.

"As responders are out, and conducting their search and rescue, they often find animals that have been seperated from their owners so they bring them to us so we can treat them and see if they have a chip or some sort of identification," Angela Clendenin, PIO said.

The emergency team said they can expect to see several skin injuries due to the amount of water the animals have most likely been sitting in.

