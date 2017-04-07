Freeport babies safe after early-morning Amber Alert

(Photo: Freeport PD)

FREEPORT, Texas – Two baby boys at the center of an early-morning Amber Alert are safe, according to the Freeport Police Department.

The Amber Alert has since been canceled.

The alert was issued early Friday after the parents of 6-month-old Daniel Smith and 17-month-old Dominic Smith allegedly refused to surrender the kids to the state during a child abuse investigation.

In the Amber Alert, the alleged abductors were identified as 20-year-old Ashley Smith and 26-year-old Ryan Smith.

Police tracked down the parents and eventually the kids at a home in Angleton where Freeport PD negotiated their safe release.

Texas Child Protective Services will now care for the children as the investigation continues, police say.

At this time criminal charges are not pending against the parents.

© 2017 KHOU-TV