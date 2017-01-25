AMCMS student arrested for bringing pistol to school

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- A student at A&M Consolidated Middle School (AMCMS) was arrested Wednesday for bringing a pistol to school.

In a letter sent to parents, The principal at AMCMS, Jeff Mann, said the gun was found inside the student's backpack after another student warned administrators about the weapon. The gun was confiscated, unloaded and the student was arrested.

School officials do not believe the student was planning to use the gun on campus.

Full statement sent to parents by Mann:

"We had a dangerous situation on the AMCMS campus today. Fortunately no one was harmed.

We were alerted by a student that another student had a pistol. Upon investigation, we did find a student who was carrying a loaded pistol in their backpack. We immediately confiscated the pistol, unloaded it and notified the police, who arrested the student.

Our initial investigation has revealed the student did not have plans to use the weapon at school. CSISD and AMCMS will continue to monitor the safety of the campus and at this time we feel there is no need to alter our normal routine. CSISD takes safety and security very seriously.

This is unacceptable behavior. CSISD will not tolerate students with weapons of any kind on its campuses and will discipline any students involved to the fullest extent of the law and the student code of conduct.

Please take this opportunity to speak with your students about what is acceptable to bring to school. We will reiterate this with the students over the course of the next few days. As a school family, we will also stress the importance of reporting any suspicious activities or actions to a staff member."

(© 2017 KAGS)