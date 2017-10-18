Animal Control looking for dog after bite in College Station neighborhood

College Station Animal Control needs your help locating a dog that bit a jogger.

On Oct. 17 at 5 p.m., a male was jogging on Gilchrist Ave near Munson Ave. A dog ran over to the male, began following him, and eventually bit the male.

The dog involved in the bite is described as a large black dog wearing an aqua-blue collar.

College Station Animal Control is requesting help from the public in locating the dog involved in the bite.

The dog needs to be located and observed to rule out potential rabies exposure to the victim.

If you have any information about this case, please call 979-764-3600.

