Anything For Selenas

One of Selena's Biggest Fan who is only six years old. (Photo: Tony Garcia)

SAN ANGELO, TX - A six-year-old’s birthday party has gone viral -- all because of the theme she chose.

Now she is creating pictures and memories -- or as Selena Quintanilla would say, “Fotos Y Recuerdos.”

"Only six-years-old, but she became obsessed with Selena at the beginning of the school year last year when she was five," Alex Vega, Ayvah Vega's dad, said.

Meet Ayvah, who has not only captivated everyone with her smiles, but also with her singing and dancing skills.

This obsession for Selena has grown like no other.

"And what's your favorite part of that movie [Selena]?”

“When she danced,” Ayvah said.

“Why do you like when she danced?”

"Because I like her singing and her dancing and everything."

A movie that has been watched for more than 100 times. But besides watching the movie, Ayvah loves to sing.

"Pero ayy ayyy como me duele."

Her love for Selena grew as she was navigating the web -- and once she came across “Como La Flor,” she couldn’t let go. Her love is for “Eternity,” just as songwriter Ritchie Valen’s lyrics say.



Little star Ayvah tells me not only does she love Selena’s music, style and rhythm, she’s also enamored with her outfits.

"What is your favorite favorite outfit that she's worn?

“The purple one."

“Is it the one you have on right now?"

“Yes."

Aside from the chatting, she also taught me the famous "washing machine."

"You mind showing me? Ok, let’s do it"

"Your hips, then you put your leg up and do your butt in circles."

"Oh, I think she's better than me"

I asked her dad what he thought Ayvah was doing for younger generations.

"I mean, it's always been a Texas tradition to have Tejano music live in Texas, but to see her inspired by Selena music today, 20 years later, and just carry on another generation, I think that's fantastic,” Alex said.

One thing Ayvah doesn’t know is that Selena is no longer with us.

"I think, in time, I think she'll understand that Selena is not here, but we are just happy that it's alive in her heart right now,” Alex said.

The queen of the Tejano music will continue to reign as long as fans like Ayvah continue to Bidi-Bidi-Bom-Bom and share Selena’s music.

