Apparent suicide may be connected to murder-for-hire plot

Valerie McDaniel (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - An apparent suicide at a high-rise complex near River Oaks may be connected to a murder-for-hire plot.

Valerie McDaniel, a Montrose veterinarian accused in the murder-for-hire plot, died Monday morning, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Houston police on Monday were investigating an apparent suicide at the Willowick Condominiums near River Oaks where they say a woman jumped to her death. Court records confirm McDaniel lived in that complex on the seventh floor in a condo she shared with her boyfriend, Leon Jacob.

McDaniel and Jacob are accused of a murder-for-hire plot to kill their exes. Earlier this month, police say they caught the couple red-handed. Investigators tell us the couple agreed to pay a hitman $10,000 each to kill both of their exes. Turns out, it was an undercover officer.

Police are still searching for answers. There were no witnesses, and no one else home.

"(A resident) reported to police there was a body laying out there, they didn't know if she was asleep or what, until the officers came out and found her," said J.P. Villarreal, a detective with HPD's Homicide Division.

Jacob got the news behind bars on Monday.

"It's just a devastating piece of information," said George Parnham, the attorney who broke the news to his client, Leon Jacob, inside the Harris County Jail. "He did not know until I went down to the jail."

McDaniel posted a $50,000 bond days after her arrest and was due in court on Tuesday.

"Make no mistake: I'm not blaming the criminal justice system for what occurred today," Parnham said. "It's just an example of what can happen, and we all need to sit back and understand how important it is that we take the lives of those that we touch."

Jacob's attorney still plans to ask the judge for bond at a hearing Wednesday.

