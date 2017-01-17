Close Apps to help keep you safe There are apps on the market that will notify your contacts if you do not arrive or deviate from your planned route. KAGS 10:33 PM. CST January 17, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Minor League Soccer Coming to Brazos Valley 17th Ranked College Station Girls Wins on the Road Against Bryan More Stories President George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston Jan 18, 2017, 12:50 a.m. Little Elm officer shot and killed Jan 17, 2017, 4:47 p.m. Sisters who vanished in 1985 found in Houston Jan 17, 2017, 12:13 p.m.