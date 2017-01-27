Arrest made in fatal wreck on Hwy 21

BRYAN, Texas -- Leroy Conerway, Jr is charged in the hit and run crash that killed a Bryan woman.

On January 14, 2017 Geneva Serna's body was found lying in a ditch near the 4900 block of State Highway 21. Police investigated the crash and determined Conerway hit Serna with his vehicle, and left the scene without stopping to help her.

Conerway turned himself in to police, and bonded out. He's charged with Accident Involving Death, which is a second degree felony.

(© 2017 KAGS)