As Christmas nears the Brazos Valley gives back to those in need

As the Christmas season nears many begin to look for ways they can give back to their community.

In the spirit of giving, The Bryan Police Officers Association is hosting their 6th Annual Blue Angel Tree, a holiday project which seeks to bring some joy to families in need within our community.

Placed on a Christmas tree, which is stationed at various locations around the city, are angel tags with the names of needy children and elderly in our community.

When you select an angel from the tree you will then purchase a gift for the individual listed.

All gifts should be brought to the Bryan Police Department by 5pm on December 1st and the families will be presented with their gifts at the Blue Angel Christmas Party.

For more information call 979-209-5318 or visit their website.

