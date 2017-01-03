At least $1 million worth of marijuna seized in Grimes County

Courtesy: Grimes Co. Sheriff's Office

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas -- Four men were arrested after authorities found hundreds of marijuana plants at several homes near Bedias.

In mid-December, deputies were responding to a reported theft at a home inside the Peaceful Place Subdivision. When the officer smelled marijuana, a search warrant was issued and investigators found marijuana plants in multiple rooms of the home.

Courtesy: Grimes Co. Sheriff's Office

Further investigation led authorities to three other homes in the subdivision and on County Road 130. In all, investigators found 590 marijuana plants and 45 pounds of usable marijuana with an estimated street value of $1 million.

Yovanys Claro-Reyes, Jose Perez-Reyes, Omar Castro-Portilla and Yudeyvis Galban-Rodriguez were arrested and booked into the Grimes County Jail.

The Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division assisted in the operation.

