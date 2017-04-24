Attorney files motion against city of Hearne

HEARNE, Texas - Sergeant Stephen Yohner has been placed on administrative leave with pay but city officials are still not revealing why.

Yohner was released from his duties on March 31 after several complaints against him were confirmed.

Hearne city officials are still not releasing specific details of his leave but have stated it is a personnel issue and that they are not at liberty to discuss the reasoning.

Although city officials were not willing to comment, attorney Ty Clevenger who is currently representing city council member Roderick Jackson in a case that is linked to sergeant Yohner had much to say.

In a motion filed by Clevenger, he questions the credibility of Yohner and feels that they are legally entitled to the evidence associated with Yohner's suspension.

Clevenger also states that he has been contacted by someone with direct contact to Yohner’s alleged actions and another city official who states his leave was linked to inappropriate conduct.

Although it did not appear on the agenda, Yohner’s administrative leave was allegedly supposed to be discussed in the April 24 city council meeting, which never took place due to lack of quorum.

© 2017 KAGS-TV