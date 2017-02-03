Iranian baby will be allowed into US for life-saving surgery

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) spoke on the House floor to draw attention to four-month-old Fatemeh, who lives in Iran. (Photo: YouTube)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A 4-month-old Iranian girl and her family will be coming to the United States so she can have critical heart surgery.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Friday night wrote in a statement that Fatemah Reshad and her family had been granted a waiver by the federal government.

"This evening we were pleased to learn that the federal government has now granted Fatemah Reshad and her family boarding documents to come to the United States," Cuomo's statement said. "We will continue to work with the International Refugee Assistance Project and their partners to ensure this baby receives the treatment she needs, and fight for those being unfairly shut out of America's gates by this policy. "

The right thing happened tonight: the federal gov granted Fatemeh Reshad & her family documents to come to the US. https://t.co/RqXRoooCTe — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 4, 2017

Fatemah's uncle and grandparents are U.S. citizens living in Oregon. Fatemah's story garnered nationwide attention following President Donald Trump's ban of immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Several Oregon lawmakers, shared Fatemah's story, including Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.

"Banning a 4-month-old child from a pediatric heart surgeon does nothing to safeguard our nation. Such cruelty runs counter to core American values. And it slams shut America’s centuries-old legacy as a place of shelter for people of all ages," Wyden said in a statement Friday night.

Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici shared Fatemah's story on the House floor Friday morning.

“This is Fatemah. She is not a terrorist. She’s a four-month-old baby girl who is in immediate need of open-heart surgery. Her parents desperately want the best care for her, so they planned to bring her from their home in Iran to Portland, Oregon, to one of the best hospitals for pediatric heart surgery. That’s where Fatemah’s uncle and grandparents all live – they are US citizens," Bonamici said.

The family's lawyer, Amber Murray, said the baby and her mother flew to Dubai to get tourist visas and then planned to make an appointment at Oregon Health & Science University. But they were turned away in Dubai and had since returned to Iran.

Cuomo said a New York hospital has offered to take care of Fatemah at no cost to the family. But the family reportedly chose to still have the surgery at OHSU.

“I am also pleased to announce that the world-renowned pediatric cardiac surgical team at Mount Sinai Hospital, who has extensive experience in managing patients with this condition, has generously offered to provide the surgery and medical care at no cost to the family."

