Audio recording from private meeting with Dr. Tommy Wallis

BRYAN, Texas - On Thursday, KAGS TV obtained audio from a meeting between Dr. Tommy Wallis, Dr. Douglas Wunneburger and Dr. Tim Rocka on September 19th.

In this audio recording you hear Wunneburger telling Wallis that he and the board will pay Wallis his salary up until June 30th when Wallis would need to resign.

"To preserve your reputation at Bryan ISD I suggest that you accept it," Wunneburger said.

Wunneburger then goes on to say, "What upsets me the most is the betrayal of trust," which is referring to the 17 other jobs that Wallis was applying for behind close doors. Wallis then asked if Rocka knew about this and he answered yes, because he was asked.

"Things are not good, Dr. Wallis, when you apply to 17 jobs and focus on yourself and not the best interest of the district," Rocka said. "You will also find in there that all of your cabinet members have shared information just like I have."

More information will soon come out and we will keep you updated on those details.

