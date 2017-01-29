Hundreds at ABIA protest Trump's immigration plan

People at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017 protesting President Donald Trump's immigration plan. (Photo: Jason Puckett, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Hundreds of people gathered outside the arrivals area of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Sunday to protest President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The protest in Austin was one of many across the country following the order that called for “extreme vetting” on people traveling from seven Muslim-majority countries. Trump’s order also halted reunions for families at Dallas-Fort Worth International on Saturday.

Federal Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn granted an emergency stay Saturday at the behest of immigration rights lawyers. The judge’s ruling applies to those who have already arrived in the U.S. and those who are in transit who hold valid visas. Judges in Massachusetts and Virginia also ordered halts.

The Department of Homeland Security shrugged off court rulings on Sunday, saying they will have little impact on "overall implementation" of Trump's order.

"President Trump’s Executive Orders remain in place — prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety," DHS said in a statement. It added: "No foreign national in a foreign land, without ties to the United States, has any unfettered right to demand entry into the United States."

The statement noted that "less than one percent of the more than 325,000 international air travelers who arrive every day were inconvenienced" while enhanced security measures were implemented.

The White House on Sunday released a statement defending the move, saying:

JUST IN: Pres. Trump issues statement on immigration order: "This is not about religion—this is about terror and keeping our country safe." pic.twitter.com/2922PjBSEK — ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2017

USA TODAY contribued to this report.

(© 2017 KVUE)