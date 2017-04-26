Avery Wright: Stepping out from behind the mask

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Avery Wright is a 17 year old boy, but he hasn't always been that way.

Avery was born as a girl, with blonde hair. Just last July Avery came out to his parents, friends, and then eventually Facebook.

"I didn't even know what it meant to be transgender until I was a freshman in high school, and I molded over for a few months before I started using male pronouns," he said.

A lot of people don't understand Avery, and with that, he has one thing to tell them.

"If someone would to ask me why do you see yourself as a male, I would ask them, why do you see yourself as a female, it's the same concept," he said.

He told his parents before the world on social media, and they have been supportive ever since.

"Patience, it took a lot of patience, and acceptance, understanding, terms, we are still learning the right pronouns and we get it right most of the time, but we have learned just how great Avery is," Shanna Wright said.

Avery says his experience has been a peaceful one, one that he can hopefully inspire others to do as well.

"You kind of see the world in a different pair of eyes, like I've seen it through a female and now I have seen it through a male so I have seen it both ways," he said.

