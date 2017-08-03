Back to school supplies ready for shoppers

BRYAN, Texas - Summer is winding down and back to school shopping season is upon us.

Families are flocking to buy backpacks, paper, scissors, and more all to get ready for the first day of school. The Target in Bryan has had supplies on the shelves for more than a month making sure they are constantly stocked.

"It's been pretty busy for us this early in the season, and we are really excited about that and we have everything color coated for people and schools like to have their own colors and I think it makes it easier on them on to shop," H.R. manager Diane Schulien said.

Target is gearing up for Tax Free weekend which is on August 11th. They will be restocking daily.

