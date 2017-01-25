Basic steps to help prevent cervical cancer

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

BRYAN, Texas - Human Papillomavirus is the leading cause of Cervical Cancer worldwide.

80% of women across the U.S have HPV and most of them do not know they have it because most women won't go and get screenings. Cervical Cancer is also the second most common cancer in women, and HPV is the leading cause.

"There are preventative vaccines for women now that are very important for long term and for all ages," Dr. Cynthia Janksky said.

The Gardasil shot is for both men and women to get vaccinated against HPV. Doctors recommend girls to get the set of shots around 10 years old, and for boys, early teens.

"There are two types of HPV that causes over 70% of Cervical Cancer and that is covered in the vaccine, so if there is a vaccine that can help prevent that then i think that is wise to get it," Dr. Jansky said.

