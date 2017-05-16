Baylor Scott & White Cancer Center in high demand

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The new radiation cancer center at Baylor Scott & White has already seen 1500 patients since the grand opening in February.

"We were not expecting those kind of numbers to start out, we were expecting that number to start out so we are excited because it just shows that there is a demand for this cancer center," Director of the center Amber Reed said.

The cancer center has a healing garden as well for patients to go and relax. There will also be a brand new cancer boutique that will open in one month.

"We have creams, supplements for patients that their doctor will recommend if they are undergoing chemotherapy treatment, we have head coverings and scarves and wigs as well," Reed said.

© 2017 KAGS-TV