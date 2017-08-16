BRYAN, Texas -- The Junior League of Bryan-College Station has exceeded their 2016 donations by almost 1,000 items.

Stuff the Bus, the signature project of The Junior League of Bryan-College Station, Inc. (JLBCS), brought in more than 28,000 school supply items to benefit children on free and reduced lunch in both the Bryan and College Station independent school districts.

During the five day drive, held August 7 through August 11 at a variety of community businesses, more than 11,000 pencils, 263 boxes of tissues, and 1,300 boxes of crayons, were donated, among a number of other items.

More than 175 volunteers worked over 350 hours to make the drive possible.

“Thanks to the help of our community, we are able to ensure that children in Bryan and College Station will start the school year with the tools they need to learn.” Said Jill Hughson, 2017-2018 JLBCS President. “We are beyond grateful to our sponsors, community partners, and, of course, those who came out and donated money and supplies. Stuff the Bus wouldn’t be possible without each of you.”

Community members who donated were encouraged to nominate an elementary school from one, or both, districts to receive a $1,000 spirit grant at the conclusion of the drive.

The two schools to receive the grant for 2017 are Rock Prairie Elementary in College Station and Mary Branch Elementary in Bryan.

Stuff the Bus began in 2000, and has benefited over 150,000 local students. This year, more than 60 local businesses hosted collection boxes, profit shares, and drive activities, in partnership with JLBCS.

