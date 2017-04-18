Bill Flores holds telephone town hall meeting tonight for Brazos County

File Photo (Photo: File Photo)

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas -- If you want to get in touch with our local representative in Washington D.C. tonight's your chance.

Bill Flores will be holding a telephone town hall tonight from 6:30 to 7:30.

The meeting will be held to discuss issues affecting citizens in our community and across America.

During these events Congressman Flores updates on the work that he is doing in Washington, listens to concerns and answers questions.

If you would like to join in on the call here is how to do so.

Southern Counties (Bastrop, Brazos, Burleson, Lee, Travis) will need to use the call-in number: 1-877-229-8463 with passcode: 111954.

