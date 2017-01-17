Bill Flores stands by term limits

File Photo (Photo: File Photo)

BRYAN, Texas - With our state legislature now underway, Senator Ted Cruz is proposing a bill that would require term limits for elected officials.

Our local representative Bill Flores said he would support term limits when he was elected to Congress back in 2011. He is in his fourth now and is on his way to finish out his six terms. While Flores agrees with Cruz on the term limits, he disagrees with the numbers regarding the Senate and House.

"In my perfect world, we would limit just like I said I would limit mine which is no more than six years, but I think it should be structured to two terms for Senate and and six terms for representatives," Bill Flores said.

Flores said in about a year he will discuss possibly running for additional terms.

