BISD: Court order preventing release of further Wallis documents

BRYAN, Texas -- A court order is blocking the Bryan Independent School District (BISD) from releasing further information regarding former Superintendent Tommy Wallis's departure, according to the district.

In a statement, Board of Trustees President William T. "Trey" Moore III, said, "Dr. Wallis has initiated legal proceedings and obtained a court order that prevents us from releasing documents [the Attorney General recently directed the district to release]."

The district reportedly has received a number of requests pertaining to Wallis' separation from the district. In December, BISD released audio recording of a private meeting, between Wallis and two school officials, where the officials alleged Wallis had broken the trust of the school board by applying for jobs outside the district.

The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees voted to approve a voluntary separation with Wallis in October 2015.

Full statement from Board of Trustees President William T. "Trey" Moore III:

"Over the past several months, the district has received a number of requests seeking documents which pertain to the separation of former Superintendent Tommy Wallis from Bryan ISD. In compliance with the Texas Public Information Act we submitted certain documents to the Attorney General (AG) for review as to whether we can release those documents. The AG has recently directed us to release various documents, and we are eager to release that information.

Unfortunately, Dr. Wallis has initiated legal proceedings and obtained a court order that prevents us from releasing those documents in compliance with the AG's directives. The district stands ready to comply with the Attorney General and any orders from the court. As a board, we have always been invested in being transparent with our community about how their district is governed. We are hopeful that the courts will ultimately allow us to release this information to the public."

