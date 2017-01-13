BISD: Court order preventing release of further Wallis documents

BRYAN, Texas -- A court order is blocking the Bryan Independent School District (BISD) from releasing further information regarding former Superintendent Tommy Wallis's departure, according to the district.
In a statement, Board of Trustees President William T. "Trey" Moore III, said, "Dr. Wallis has initiated legal proceedings and obtained a court order that prevents us from releasing documents [the Attorney General recently directed the district to release]."
The district reportedly has received a number of requests pertaining to Wallis' separation from the district. In December, BISD released audio recording of a private meeting, between Wallis and two school officials, where the officials alleged Wallis had broken the trust of the school board by applying for jobs outside the district.
The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees voted to approve a voluntary separation with Wallis in October 2015.
Full statement from Board of Trustees President William T. "Trey" Moore III:
