BISD trustees name Christie Whitbeck as new superintendent

BRYAN, Texas - The waiting period is finally over and the Bryan ISD trustees have hired Doctor Christie Whitbeck as the new superintendent.

As we previously reported, Whitbeck brings with her more than 30 years of experience in various roles of the education sector, most recently serving as the deputy superintendent for Fort Bend ISD.

Dr. Whitbeck says she is very eager to start her new position and hopes to continue the success Bryan ISD has already had.

"In my first hundred days here in this district I plan to go around to each school and have an opportunity to meet with the principal and see students before this school year ends", said Whitbeck.

Following the board meeting, Bryan ISD faculty, students and members from the local community gathered to congratulate the new superintendent at a welcoming reception.

Many were in attendance including Whitbeck's parents and her daughter as she eagerly greeted guests in her first public appearance as Bryan ISD's new leader.

"Listen and collaborate. Those are my two biggest things I think are important when you begin an adventure such as this. Really understanding what Bryan is about and what Bryan needs," said Whitbeck.

Whitbeck is expected to begin as the new superintendent on April 17.

