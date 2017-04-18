Bryan ISD schedule changes coming next school year

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Steve Stephens dead: 'We have closure'Apr 18, 2017, 11:37 a.m.
-
Son of New Braunfels church bus crash victim files…Apr 18, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
-
TIMELINE | How a deadly Facebook shooting led to…Apr 18, 2017, 11:21 a.m.