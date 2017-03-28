Black Mustang Does Donuts On Intramural Field

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M police are looking for the driver who drove a car onto the field at the Penberthy intramural field.

A video of a car driving around the soccer fields has everyone talking. It shows what looks to be a black mustang doing donuts on the field with people playing soccer during the whole thing.

In a statement from the Rec sports complex, they say in part, "Fortunately, no one was injured and only minor damage was done to the fields. The Texas A&M University Police Department was immediately contacted, and the situation is currently under investigation."

We reached out to University PD and they said that if and when they find the person responsible they will be charged with reckless driving.

