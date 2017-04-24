Blinn College awarded $195,000 grant for RELLIS Campus

BRYAN, Texas -- The Texas Workforce Commission has awarded Blinn College a $195,000 Building and Construction Trades Grant to establish new plumbing and carpentry programs at the RELLIS Campus.

“This grant will provide funding for the tools and materials to establish first-class plumbing and carpentry programs with nationally recognized curricula,” said Jay Anderson, Dean of Technical and Community Education.

In addition to providing funding for tools and materials, the grant also will fund student scholarships. Blinn plans to begin offering its plumbing and carpentry programs in June. The grant also provides scholarship funds for both programs, as well as Blinn’s Electrician Program located at the Highway 60 Workforce Education Center in Bryan.

Demand for both programs continues to grow locally and across the nation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national demand for plumbers is expected to grow 12 percent between 2014 and 2024, and the national demand for carpenters is expected to grow 6 percent between 2014 and 2024.

The Carpentry Program will include 155 contact hours of skills training and assessments covering building materials, fasteners, and adhesives; hand and power tools; construction drawings, specifications, and layout; floor systems; wall systems; ceiling and roof framing; building envelope systems; and basic stair layout.

The Plumbing Program will include 145 contact hours of skills training and assessments covering introductory plumbing; plumbing tools; plumbing math; plumbing drawings; plastic pipe and fittings; copper tube and fittings; cast iron pipe and fittings; steel pipe and fittings; plumbing fixtures; drain, waste, and vent systems; and water distribution systems.

Students who complete these courses will earn the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) 10-Hour Construction Certificate; the NCCER Core Construction Certificate; the NCCER Level I Certificate for plumbing or carpentry; and the Blinn College Certificate of Completion..

Blinn’s 19-week plumbing and 20-week carpentry programs will consist of eight contact hours per week.

“By offering Level 1 and Level 2 training, Blinn offers training for students with a variety of skill sets without duplicating the construction trade programs offered by Bryan ISD and College Station ISD,” Anderson said. “These programs will advance the skills of more experienced students while offering quality introductory courses for those new to construction trades.”

Blinn currently is accepting applications for plumbing and carpentry instructors. Both jobs are posted on the Blinn website at https://employment.blinn.edu, and require at least three years of professional experience. Plumbing instructors must be licensed journeyman or master plumbers.

© 2017 KAGS-TV