BRYAN, TEXAS - Blinn College has named a veteran educator with more than 15 years of workforce training leadership experience its new Dean of Technical & Community Education.

Jay Anderson comes to Blinn College from Baker College in Cadillac, Mich., where he served as director for the Center of Applied Technology & Training. He previously served as the Process Technology Program Director and Department Head for the Department of Applied Technology & Innovation at River Parishes Community College. He also has served as Dean and Assistant Dean of Career and Continuing Education at Delta College and Director of Technical Training at Mid Michigan Community College.

“I look forward to working with business leaders throughout Blinn’s service area to ensure that we continue to meet the constantly evolving workforce needs of our local communities,” Anderson said.

Anderson also has experience as a manufacturing systems coordinator, quality assurance engineer, quality technician and flexible machining cell operator, prevention/training specialist, and a training and development job coach.

Anderson holds a Master of Arts from Central Michigan University, a Bachelor of Science from Northern Michigan University, and an Associate of Arts from Bay de Noc Community College.

For more information regarding Blinn’s Division of Technical & Community Education, including a schedule of upcoming courses, visit www.blinn.edu/workforce .

