Blinn host campus carry student forum

BRYAN, Texas - For schools like Blinn College, the campus carry law will take affect in just under seven months.

A few weeks ago Blinn asked for feedback on where guns should and shouldn't be allowed on campus. During the forum on Thursday, it was an opportunity for the task force to share insight and information about the senate bill.

Students and professors were able to ask the board questions about what to expect in August.

"It will be interesting to see what happens, I think there will be tension the first couple of weeks or months but then I think people will forget about it and think its just another day in class," Blinn student Emily Fischer said.

Details on where the safe zones will be, will be revealed in the coming months.

