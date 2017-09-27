Blinn professor cancels class to help with Harvey relief

BRYAN, Texas - One professor at Blinn College, postponed a day of instruction to send her entire class to Kingwood, north of Houston, to help the Harvey victims.

Dr. Christy Gantt asked all 25 students to attend the service trip, all 100% said yes and went.

“Our program is filled with eager, able-bodied individuals who are always willing to lend a helping hand,” Gantt said. “It was dirty, wet, and challenging work, but they never lost their patience or compassion.”

The group split up among seven houses, removing the interior of all its contents, including furniture, cabinets, and insulation.



"It was a very eye-opening experience, we saw it in person and it really put everything in perspective," PTA student Jesus Espinoza said.

The all day trip was coordinated by PTA instructor Jennifer Lyons who had family in Kingwood. Lyons and several PTA students were affected by the flooding.

