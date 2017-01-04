Blinn to launch new surgical technology program

BRYAN, Texas - Blinn College is hoping the meet workforce training demand in the Brazos Valley with a new course offering.

Back in November The Research Valley Partnership started their petition process for a new college district in Brazos Valley. Their reasoning was because they felt Blinn College was not providing enough workforce training opportunities.

Blinn has now answered back and is taking a step in the right decision, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics demand for Surgical Technologists is expected to increase 15 percent between 2014 and 2024 creating almost 15,000 jobs during that span.

"The steering committee is going to stay cautiously optimistic and hope we continue in this same path. The medical community has been asking for this for a long time and looks like its a need that is going to be met, and we will continue to make sure all the educational needs will be met," RVP committee secretary Bobby Gutierrez said.

The new program is set to start in just a couple weeks and students can earn their certificate in just three semesters.

