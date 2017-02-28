Body found in Brazos River

CALDWELL, TEXAS -- - A male body was located in the Brazos River just south of the State Highway 21 bridge.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28 at approximately 9:45 a.m. the body was located by Burleson County Investigators and Washington County Water Rescue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office for Autopsy.

The identity of the individual will be released pending those results.

Initially on Saturday, Feb. 18 the Burleson county Sheriff's Office received a phone call from a subject that stated they felt like harming themselves and were at the Brazos River bridge.

