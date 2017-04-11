KAGS
Close

Body found in Navasota identified

Shayda Nazifpour and Aaron Alcozer, KAGS 3:38 PM. CDT April 11, 2017

NAVASOTA, Texas -- A body found in Navasota has been identified.

The Navasota Police Department received a call of a possible deceased individual near the intersection of River Haven and State Highway 105 W shortly before 8 this morning. 

Officers located an individual who has been identified as Frances Bolden, 53, of Navasota in the area.

The cause of death is still being determined.

An autopsy has been ordered and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist the Navasota Police Department can reach the Criminal Investigation Division at 936-825-6410.

 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories