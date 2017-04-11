Body found in Navasota identified

NAVASOTA, Texas -- A body found in Navasota has been identified.

BREAKING: Body that was found in Navasota has been identified as 53 year old Frances Bolden. @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/2ZYiNuMG4v — Shayda Nazifpour (@KAGS_Shayda) April 11, 2017

The Navasota Police Department received a call of a possible deceased individual near the intersection of River Haven and State Highway 105 W shortly before 8 this morning.

Officers located an individual who has been identified as Frances Bolden, 53, of Navasota in the area.

The cause of death is still being determined.

An autopsy has been ordered for a body that was found in Navasota. Police got a call right before 8am and are still investigating. @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/wrlPjjhcTm — Shayda Nazifpour (@KAGS_Shayda) April 11, 2017

An autopsy has been ordered and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist the Navasota Police Department can reach the Criminal Investigation Division at 936-825-6410.

