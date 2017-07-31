Body found in the Sam Houston National Forest

THINKSTOCK

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- A body was found this weekend in the Sam Houston National Forest.

On Saturday, July 29 at around 10 a.m. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Walker County Sheriff’s Office to notify that the body of Theresa Lynn Kirkpatrick was discovered in the Walker County portion of Sam Houston National Forest.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Division, with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, are treating this as a suspicious incident until proven otherwise.

An autopsy is pending at Montgomery County Forensic Services.

This is an ongoing investigation and information will be updated when it becomes available.

