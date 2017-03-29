System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas -- Rescue divers recovered the body of a 3-year-old boy who went missing while fishing Wednesday evening.

According to Sheriff Chris Kirk, the boy had been fishing with a 21-year-old man on a lake in the Falls Creek Ranch Subdivision, located off Telluride Way in rural northwest Bryan. The boy was found in about five feet of water and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Authorities believe the man and boy, both from Bryan, were on a boat before they went missing; they have not found the boat. The man's sister said the boy was the stepfather of the boy and that the two often went fishing on the private lake.

Recovery efforts remained underway for the man as of late Thursday evening. The lake is about seven acres, according to the sheriff.

