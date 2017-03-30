Body of man found in Brazos County pond identified

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas -- The body of 21 year old Omar Martinez was pulled from a pond northwest of Bryan Thursday morning. Crews had been searching for Martinez since Wednesday evening, when he and a 3 year old boy were reported missing.

Around 7pm Wednesday night, a woman called the Brazos County Sheriff's office requesting a welfare check on the man and child, who were reportedly fishing at a pond on Telluride Way.

The Sheriff's Office, Bryan Fire Department and Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Parks and Wildlife joined the search.

The boy was found at the edge of the pond Wednesday around 7:30pm. He was taken to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan, where he was declared dead.

Search efforts were called off for Martinez around 1:00am Thursday, but resumed after sunrise. His body was pulled from the water around 8:45am.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff's Department, the pair were fishing in a small boat when it sank, and there were no flotation devices on board.

Autopsies are pending for both Martinez and the boy, but preliminary reports indicate both drowned.

