Bond set for Normangee police chief involved in standoff

Courtesy: Leon County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Summers, Zac)

LEON COUNTY, Texas -- The chief of police in Normangee, Texas was in court Thursday morning for a bail hearing.

Chief Charles Herford appeared before a Leon County judge, who set his bond at at $8,500.

On Wednesday, Herford was charged with evading arrest and deadly conduct following an hours-long standoff with authorities. According to the Department of Public Safety, deputies were dispatched to Herford's home after his wife called 911. The dispatcher reported hearing a gunshot.

Troopers say Herford left his home and, at one point, led authorities on a chase before returning back to his home where he later turned himself in.

The breakdown of the bond amount is as following:

$5,000 for evading police in a motor vehicle

$3,500 for deadly conduct

Herford posted bail late Tuesday morning. The Normangee City Council has scheduled a meeting to discuss whether or not to remove the chief from office.

© 2017 KAGS-TV