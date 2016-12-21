Boonville road lighting project

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

BRYAN, Texas - The City of Bryan has been granted 1.4 million dollars to start a project in a troubled area.

Boonville road lacks lighting, so with this new grant, there will be a light post every 200 feet in between Highway 6 and Highway 30. Texas Department of Transportation is teaming up with The City of Bryan and Bryan Texas Utilities for this project to ensure driver and pedestrian safety.

"There is a lot of pedestrian traffic that goes through that area and so we are trying to make it as safe as possible to by adding more light for visibility issues," Bob Colwell with Tx Dot said.

The project is set to start on January 9th and if the weather cooperates, Tx Dot said it should only take about 9 months to complete.

