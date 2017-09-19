Both city councils will appoint the new CVB board

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - On Tuesday night, Bryan City Council members will appoint a new board for Experience Bryan College Station, just a few weeks after the entire board resigned amid controversy.

According the Mayor Nelson, before Tuesday night, The Bryan and College Station City Councils only appointed 3 of the 19 board members on the CVB.

However now, 100 percent of the board members will be appointed by both city councils since both fund more than 90 percent of the visitors bureau.

So now, the board will be brought down from 19 members to 9.

"It was rather dysfunctional, we wanted a smaller boarder where we could communicate better and easier to function," Ben Hardeman, Bryan City Councilman.

The Bryan City Council is appointing their two board members on Tuesday, and The College Station City Council will host a special meeting on October 2nd to appoint the rest of the board.

