BPD officer on adminstrative leave following shooting

BRYAN, Texas – Multiple investigations are underway following an officer involved shooting in Bryan Sunday evening.

Two officers with the Bryan Police Department (BPD) were called to the 5300 block of Mallard Drive, around 10:20 p.m. A woman told police a man, who she had a protective order against, would not leave her house.

As one of the officers was talking to the woman, Officer Steven Laughlin noticed the 33-year-old man approaching the house. According to BPD, the man put his hand in his back pocket and refused to remove it, despite Officer Laughlin’s commands.

The man reportedly kept saying “are you ready” and “I ain’t dropping nothing”. Officer Laughlin told him “don’t do this” and the male responded “do it man.” The man continued to act as if he had a handgun, according to police.

BPD said the man eventually pulled a black object out of his back pocket, took a shooting stance and pointed it at the officer. At that point, Officer Laughlin took cover and fired his gun, hitting the man.

Officer Laughlin believed the object was a gun; it turned out to be a cell phone.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. As of Monday afternoon, his condition had improved and he was in stable condition. Police will not release the man’s name because he is not charged with a crime.

The shooting is being investigated by BPD’s criminal investigation division; an internal affairs investigation is being conducted by members of the Professional Standards Division. The Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers are also conducting investigations.

Officer Laughlin, who has been with BPD since 2013, is on administrative leave pending the results of an administrative review.



