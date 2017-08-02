KAGS
Brazos Co. Sheriff Chris Kirk Receives Award

Jay O'Brien, KAGS 11:06 AM. CDT August 02, 2017

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS - Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk received an unexpected award yesterday at the Sheriff's Association of Texas' 140th Annual Conference. 

Sheriff Kirk was honored with the Tom Tellepsen Award, recognizing contributions to the advancement of law enforcement and criminal justice. 

"To be recognized by my peers in such a manner is very humbling," said Sheriff Kirk. "I am proud to have the opportunity to serve as a Texas sheriff."  

The award came as a surprise to Sheriff Kirk, who was already attending the conference. 

