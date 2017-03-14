Brazos Co. woman helping students through her love of longhorns

HOUSTON, Texas— In a town where most people aren’t keen on singing the praises of a certain animal with massive horns, one local woman is not afraid of expressing her love for the Texas longhorn.

Kim Pavlas has a passion for the enormous beasts and started breeding them a few years ago in the Brazos County town of Edge.

She’s also helping kids earn scholarship money by showing her longhorns across the state.

“It’s labor intensive, but it’s a lot of fun,” said Pavlas. She’s seen the kids go on to earn big scholarships from showing the longhorns. “They do so well. These children succeed,” she added.

Plus, the students learn a few life lessons along the way.

Joseph Faske has learned commitment and responsibility from the experience, in addition to the importance of hard work.

Faske is from Burton, and he’s showing a big, colorful longhorn named Junction Boy this week at Rodeo Houston. Faske is already a busy kid—he’s a senior in high school, works for his dad’s jewelry business, and takes care of the longhorns every morning and night.

He also travels with Pavlas, showing her longhorns in competitions across the state.

Faske says he loves working with the animals although things can get a little hairy at times.

“He gets crazy in the ring,” said Faske. According to the teen, last year Junction Boy got excited in the show ring, began wobbling his head back and forth, and knocked Faske in the head with his huge horns.

However, most of the time, Junction Boy is more like a pet. He loves blueberry Pop-Tarts and constantly demands attention.

“He digs in the toolbox. He yanks on my shirt,” said Pavlas. “Wherever we are, he is,” she added.

The team travels on the show circuit until June. After that, Pavlas hopes to get some of her longhorns involved as therapy animals.

Joseph and Junction Boy won third in class in the youth show Tuesday at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

© 2017 KAGS-TV