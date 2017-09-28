Brazos County Health Department warns of potential mosquito outbreak

A pregnant woman, who recently lived in El Salvador, has tested positive for the Zika virus, according to the Legacy Community Health on Thursday. (Photo: KHOU)

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas - The masses of rain brought by Tropical Storm Harvey left Brazos County highly receptive to mosquito outbreaks.

Standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes to lay their eggs and along with the mosquitoes comes the potential spread of diseases like Zika and West Nile.

As of now there are no new cases of mosquitoes carrying these diseases in the Brazos County, but the Health Department says people should still take preventative measures to protect themselves.

“Always wear mosquito repellent and insect repellent with DEET in it. Also if you’re out at dusk and dawn just wear long sleeves and pants that will protect your skin from those mosquitoes,” said Environmental Health Specialist Jessica Paul.

The Health Department will provide free mosquito dunks for residents in Brazos County.

Bryan: 1111 Waco Street 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

College Station: 1101 Texas Ave. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

© 2017 KAGS-TV